Drivers should expect delays along Brandywine Road in Prince George’s County because of a downed pole.

Police in Prince George’s County said one driver who struck the pole suffered injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Brandywine Road is shutdown in both directions at Floral Park Road due to a single vehicle striking a pole. The driver suffered non-life threatening injuries. Major damage to the pole. Expect long delays. #MDTraffic pic.twitter.com/5Rze6BqHbO — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) October 11, 2018

The road is closed at Floral Park Road in Brandywine.