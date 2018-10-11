A sinkhole measuring about eight feet in diameter opened up on Route 32 westbound near the Baltimore-Washington Parkway on Thursday morning, shutting down two lanes to traffic, state officials said.

Shantee Felix, a spokeswoman for the Maryland State Highway Administration, said one car had been “disabled” when the hole opened, but there were no injuries and she had no additional details.

Emergency repairs were expected to be completed by midnight. In the meantime, state officials urged motorists to use Route 175/Annapolis Road or Route 198/Laurel-Fort Mead Road.