A pedestrian was in critical condition Friday morning after she was struck by a vehicle at 15th and H streets NW in downtown Washington, officials said.

Few details were immediately available as to what caused the crash. Earlier, some passersby had thought the woman was on a bike, but officials said she was on foot and found in the middle of the intersection.

Doug Buchanan, a spokesman for the D.C. fire department, said the pedestrian had life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Another day, another cyclist hit by a vehicle in our nation’s capital. There are DC residents of all stripes dying in the streets just trying to get to work or live their lives and @DDOTDC is doing nothing about it. This is a full blown crisis. #VisionZeroDC #bikeDC pic.twitter.com/W0qyTeYPro — Davis Bates (@davisbates) October 12, 2018

I was crossing at 15th and H st NW a little while ago and parallel from me a lady was hit by a truck. I know she had the walk signal. I saw a woman unconcious bleeding from her head. I am praying this woman remains alive, healthy and whole. I am shook. #VisionZero — Chanceé Lundy (@chanceelundy) October 12, 2018

The incident is the latest in a series of reported accidents this week involving pedestrians and cyclists.

New: police & fire depts on scene of what appears to be car v bicycle collision 7th & Constitution NW (blinking light under car’s tire appears to be rear saddlbag from bicycle) @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/gCO6rzxeYV — Jackie Bensen (@jackiebensen) October 11, 2018

Pedestrian was struck this morning on 2nd near M SE — Crankulus (@Jglane16) October 10, 2018

Earlier this week in Montgomery County, five people — including four high school students — were hurt when a car jumped a curb after a crash and hit them on the sidewalk as they waited for a school bus along Georgia Avenue in the Aspen Hill area. A 15-year-old boy was listed in critical condition after that crash.

