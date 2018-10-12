A pedestrian was in critical condition Friday morning after she was struck by a vehicle at 15th and H streets NW in downtown Washington, officials said.
Few details were immediately available as to what caused the crash. Earlier, some passersby had thought the woman was on a bike, but officials said she was on foot and found in the middle of the intersection.
Doug Buchanan, a spokesman for the D.C. fire department, said the pedestrian had life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.
The incident is the latest in a series of reported accidents this week involving pedestrians and cyclists.
Earlier this week in Montgomery County, five people — including four high school students — were hurt when a car jumped a curb after a crash and hit them on the sidewalk as they waited for a school bus along Georgia Avenue in the Aspen Hill area. A 15-year-old boy was listed in critical condition after that crash.
