Half the lanes on Arlington Memorial Bridge will be shut for more than two years starting early Monday, gumming up a key commuter route while the historic span gets a long-awaited overhaul.

On weekday mornings, two lanes headed into the District will remain open, as will a single lane headed into Virginia. The other three lanes will be blocked.

During afternoon and night hours, the opposite will be true: Two lanes will carry drivers out of the city, and one lane will bring them in.

Walkers and bikers will be able to use one of the two sidewalks.

The Memorial Bridge carries about 68,000 cars a day, and officials said the shake-up in routines and drop in capacity is likely to snarl traffic over a broad area as drivers adjust.

Officials said one lane will stay open constantly in each direction, and crews will come out to change a single reversible lane.

The National Park Service said traffic engineers parsed the data to come up with what they think is the least disruptive schedule, but they could change it during the course of the $227 million project if they can improve the flow of traffic.

Here’s a detailed breakdown:

Weekday mornings, 4 a.m. to noon: two lanes into D.C., one out.

Weekday afternoons/nights, noon to 4 a.m.: two lanes out of the city, one lane in.

Saturdays, Sundays and federal holidays: Two lanes will always run into the city, and one will run out.

The National Park Service said there also will be a limited number of bridge closures on weekends, and “occasional, short” complete closures at night over the next two-plus years.

Traffic will return to six lanes when the bridge fixes are finished in 2021.