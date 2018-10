Drivers in the Rockville, Md., area should expect delays Monday morning after a serious crash along Shady Grove Road near Interstate 370.

It is not clear how long the delays will last.

Crash w police on the scene Eb Shady Grove Rd near 370 #MDtraffic #GMW pic.twitter.com/EKxVTOfIsq — Julie Wright (@thejuliewright) October 15, 2018

Montgomery County Fire spokesman Pete Piringer said the eastbound lanes on Shady Grove Road are closed. Those who were involved had non-life-threatening injuries.