Billy, the goat, got out and caused a traffic jam outside Washington in the Montgomery County suburbs.

The incident happened Monday morning along part of Muncaster Mill Road in the Germantown area. It was not immediately clear where the goat came from and how it got on the roadway.

Goat causing traffic this morning on Muncaster Mill Rd.



On Twitter, Montgomery County Police wrote, “this guy, who goes by the name Billy, was the Greatest of All Time scapegoat for traffic delays on Muncaster Mill Road this morning.”

The department went on, “We herd he’s been reunited with his owner." The county’s Animal Services and Adoption Center helped get the goat back to its home.

Plenty of commuters had comments on social media.

