Authorities said several vehicles were involved in a crash that happened along South Capitol Street in Southeast Washington.

Drivers should avoid the area, as all lanes of the road are blocked in both directions. The delays are likely to last throughout the morning.

The crash happened near Galveston Street SW.

Multi-Veh Crash w/Inj. S Capitol St SE SB/NB at Galveston St SW DC. All lanes blocked both directions. Follow police direction. Extended closure expected. — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) October 19, 2018

Details were not immediately available as to how the crash occurred or how badly those involved were hurt.