Updated at 6:32 a.m.
Metro’s trains on the Blue Line are no longer sharing a track. But there are some delays after a deer was on the tracks outside the Van Dorn Street stop.
And there were delays on the Yellow Line because of congestion on the Blue Line.
Original post at 5:30 a.m.
Riders on Metro’s Blue and Red lines should expect some delays Monday morning.
On the Red Line, trains were sharing a track between the Silver Spring and Forest Glen stations because of a problem with a track at the Forest Glen stop. The delays are in both directions of the line.
And on the Blue Line, there are delays after a train hit a deer outside the Van Dorn Street station. The delays are in the direction of the Largo Town Center station.