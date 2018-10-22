Updated at 6:32 a.m.

Metro’s trains on the Blue Line are no longer sharing a track. But there are some delays after a deer was on the tracks outside the Van Dorn Street stop.

And there were delays on the Yellow Line because of congestion on the Blue Line.

Blue Line: No longer single tracking. Residual delays continue in both directions following an animal on the tracks outside Van Dorn Street — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) October 22, 2018

Yellow Line: Expect delays in both directions due to congestion from delayed Blue Line trains — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) October 22, 2018

Original post at 5:30 a.m.

Riders on Metro’s Blue and Red lines should expect some delays Monday morning.

On the Red Line, trains were sharing a track between the Silver Spring and Forest Glen stations because of a problem with a track at the Forest Glen stop. The delays are in both directions of the line.

Red Line: No longer single tracking. Residual delays continue in both directions due to an earlier track problem at Forest Glen. — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) October 22, 2018

And on the Blue Line, there are delays after a train hit a deer outside the Van Dorn Street station. The delays are in the direction of the Largo Town Center station.