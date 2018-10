The southbound lanes of Branch Avenue near US 301 in Prince George’s County are closed after a crash involving several vehicles.

It’s not clear how long the road will be closed, but there are rubbernecking delays of roughly five miles.

Crash w/Inj. MD-5 SB before US-301. PG Co MD. All SB lanes blocked. Follow police direction in area. SB delays appx 1.5 miles. NB rubbernecking delays appx 5 mi — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) October 23, 2018

There are some injuries in the crash, but the extent of them is not known.