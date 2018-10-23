

Cyclists pay their respects at a makeshift memorial at the intersections of M Street and New Hampshire Avenue NW, where Jeffrey Hammond Long was killed in July. Long was killed by a driver making a right turn across the bike lane on the 2100 block of M Street. (Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post)

An increase in traffic fatalities in the District is prompting Mayor Muriel E. Bowser and police to consider several new enforcement strategies, including restricting right turns on red and limiting left turns at some intersections to make roads safer.

“We are very concerned about people dying on the streets of Washington D.C., because of traffic collisions and we are especially concerned about those incidents where we think they are entirely preventable,” Bowser (D) said in an interview Monday. “We want to look at everything that the government can control — how we invest in improving intersections, how we help educate our public and how we enforce the rules of the road.”

The city is boosting its Vision Zero efforts following a rash of fatal collisions involving pedestrians and bicyclists since the summer — and mounting criticism from residents and advocates who say the city’s commitment to the program started three years ago with a goal to end traffic deaths by 2024, is failing.

As an immediate measure, D.C. police are readying a three-day citywide safety blitz starting Thursday, during which they will target impaired and speeding drivers at multiple locations. Police also will be citing drivers “blocking the box” and bike lanes, D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said. He said the agency is also looking at increasing the number of red light cameras in the city.

The city is also considering banning right turns on red at 100 locations, the District Department of Transportation said. The intersections are in school zones and within the central business district or near bike lanes, officials said, where the risks to pedestrians are highest. Drivers will also see more restrictions on left turns at some intersections.

Bowser updated the D.C. Council on her Vision Zero initiatives Tuesday morning, before heading out to the kick off a “Slow Down” campaign at Garfield Elementary School on Alabama Avenue SE, one of four high-crash corridors the city has identified. Reducing the number of crash victims, Bowser said, requires all road users to do their part.

“We need people who use our roads to also be focused on that and doing everything they can to be safe users of the roadway,” she said.

With slightly over two months left in the year, 2018 has already claimed 31 traffic fatalities — four more than reported at the same time last year and one more than the 2017 total. That number is also up from 28 in 2016 and 26 in 2015.

Of those killed on D.C. streets this year, 12, or nearly 40 percent, were pedestrians; one was on a scooter, three were bicyclists, seven were on motorcycles and eight were drivers or passengers.

The victims come from all backgrounds and ages, and the circumstances of their deaths vary, with no single cause to be blamed, officials said, yet they point to speeding and jaywalking as major concerns citywide.

Two pedestrians were killed this month alone; one occurred in broad daylight while a woman was walking on a designated pedestrian path and another at nighttime where a person was walking outside the crosswalk.

Carol Joan Tomason, 70, was visiting downtown Washington on the morning of Oct. 12, when she was stuck and killed by a pickup truck making a left turn from H Street onto the northbound lanes of 15th Street NW, police said. She was using a marked crosswalk.

Just a week earlier, Ramona Williamson, 49, of Southeast, was killed after she was struck and pinned under a four-door sedan. Williamson was outside a crosswalk on Central Avenue SE around 9:50 p.m., a street lined with residential homes and near the East Capitol Community Center.

Twelve days earlier, Carlos Sanchez-Martin, 20, of Silver Spring, was riding an electric scooter at 10 a.m. when he was killed in a collision with an SUV at Dupont Circle in what was the District’s first fatality involving a rider of a shared scooter service.

Bowser last month sent a new set of regulations to the D.C. Council establishing tougher penalties for traffic infractions to deter dangerous road behaviors — chiefly speeding. Those are set to go into effect in December. Some critics say they welcome the upcoming changes and those still in the proposal phase, but called on the city to ensure there will be enforcement.

“To say that we are going to do this thing without the proper enforcement, I think it doesn’t help,” Council member David Grosso (I-At Large) told Bowser at Tuesday’s Council breakfast. “If you don’t do enforcement . . . you are going to have major, major problems.”

More initiatives

City transportation officials say they are improving intersections with dual turn lanes, adding protected bike lanes, and eliminating sidewalk gaps to improve safety. They are expanding designated drop-off and pickup zones for ride-share vehicles to reduce their intrusion on crosswalks and bike lanes. And, they are examining more than 100 intersections where a left turn can be problematic, as was the case in the Oct. 12 incident, and where street design improvements can help deter collisions.

The city is considering requiring the more than 400,000 D.C. license holders to undertake a refresher test on the rules of the road when they are due to renew their licenses, Department of Motor Vehicles director Lucinda Babers said. Bowser urged the DMV to explore nontraditional methods such a “fun quiz” to engage drivers in reviewing the rules of the road and emphasize awareness of pedestrians, bicyclists and scooter riders.

The Department of Public Works, which is responsible for parking enforcement, is being more aggressive in ticketing drivers who park in bike lanes and crosswalks, blocking and potentially creating hazardous conditions for pedestrians and cyclists. The department is adding 19 enforcement officers before the end of the year to increase enforcement, director Chris Shorter said, and some of the officers will be patrolling on bikes to have a deeper understanding of the challenges cyclists face, he said.

Public Works is also seeking authority to mail parking tickets to drivers who leave before they are served the ticket in instances where they have parked in bike lanes and crosswalks, for example. Officials said this is a recurring problem with ride-share and delivery vehicles. Currently, ticket officers are required to leave the ticket on the vehicle’s windshield. The ticket is void if the driver takes off before they officer gets to the car.

Bowser launched Vision Zero on Feb. 20, 2015, joining other major cities around the world that have committed to the initiative modeled after a pioneering Swedish program started in 1997, with the aim of eliminating fatalities and serious injuries. She promised to lead the nation’s capital into an era free of traffic fatalities as one of her first initiatives as mayor. But the number of traffic fatalities has steadily increased since then, frustrating city officials and advocates, and putting the goal to reach zero deaths by 2024 further from reach.

The District’s death toll reflects a national trend. Data released this year by the Governors Highway Safety Association shows that after decades of improvement, the traffic deaths are increasing across the country — especially among pedestrians.

In the District, the number has been cut by more than half since the turn of the century from 72 in 2001 to 30 last year, according to city data. Though the number of fatalities have increased, the number of crashes overall has remained at the same level, city data shows.