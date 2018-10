Drivers should expect delays Wednesday on part of Interstate 66 eastbound in the Arlington area after a crash involving several vehicles.

At least one person was injured, but details on the extent of the injuries were not immediately known. The delays start around Glebe Road.

There was also a crash in Fairfax County, along the westbound side of Arlington Boulevard at Prosperity Avenue. All lanes are blocked in that area.