One of the few things Metro has going for it is that its subway trains and platforms are relatively clean. That’s likely to change if its board adopts a proposal Thursday that would expand the sale of food and beverages just outside the fare gates.

Metro general manager Paul J. Wiedefeld has asked the board to update the system’s regulations governing vendors on Metro property and give more say-so to him and his staff on deciding those commercial uses. Think ATMs or DVD-vending boxes.

But the general manager also would like to expand food sales, building on recent experiments with occasional farmers markets or vendor stalls in Metro parking lots or outside the station entrances. These food vendors have operated only on weekends or holidays. Adding more, the staff thinks, might mean riders could pick up some cheese and bread on the way home during weekdays.

But it seems strange — and, to some, even a little like entrapment — to be making it easier to sell snacks and drinks on the same property where it’s also a crime to snack and drink.

By the way, rats also like cheese and bread. Is this really what Metro needs to win other riders back?

Although no one wants to see children arrested for eating french fries on a train, there seems to be a rough consensus — at least judging from Twitter — that it is more civilized riding a train without someone on the side beside you wolfing down a Big Mac. Even with the prohibitions, plenty of trains have beverages that come rolling down the floor spewing who-knows-what.

It’s not like Americans need yet more places to find a snack, and people generally use Metro to get from Vienna to Metro Center, not to pick up kale powder or cold-brew coffee. Metro’s real hunger here is for more money and riders.

Wiedefeld said during a recent interview with my colleague Faiz Siddiqui and others that the agency could improve its image by making its subway a more pleasant experience. Wiedefeld, who used to run the Baltimore-Washington Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI), said that what he has in mind for Metro is something like the way airports have integrated food and shopping. He also told colleagues that additional food sales might bring in “significantly more” than the $25 million a year Metro already brings in from outside sources besides the farebox, such as advertising. It’s not nothing but also a very small fraction of its $1.9 billion operating budget.

So okay — Wiedefeld’s proposal is not going to transform Metro into Whole Foods Market, and it might even make the agency some money. But it’s very likely going to contribute more filth in return for small potatoes.

