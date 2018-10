Drivers should expect some delays Friday morning on the Capital Beltway after an early-morning crash that involved a tractor-trailer.

The incident happened on the Beltway’s outer loop near the Baltimore Washington Parkway in Prince George’s County. Some of the lanes were closed but have since reopened.

Traffic officials said delays due to rubbernecking are near seven miles. At least one person was injured, but the extent of the injuries was not immediately known.