

Thousands take off at the starting line during the 42nd running of the Marine Corps Marathon last year.(Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

The Marine Corps Marathon, an annual event that takes runners through monumental Washington, will close roadways along the Potomac River in the District and Arlington on Sunday.

About 30,000 people will run a 26.2-mile route that starts and ends in Arlington, and takes runners across the Potomac River into Georgetown, Rock Creek Park and the Mall area for panoramic views of the monuments. Thousands of supporters will cheer them on.

The Sunday marathon will culminate a weekend of events that will bring additional traffic to National Harbor in Prince George’s County, Md., where runners will be picking up their race packets. A kids run Saturday is likely to create some delays in traffic and transit.

The massive crowds and road closures for the marathon on Sunday will make driving and parking challenging. Drivers should avoid traveling near or within the marathon’s perimeter on the day. Those entering the area are advised to use public transit instead. Metro will open at 6 a.m. — two hours early — to accommodate race crowds, and the transit agency will operate extra trains on the Blue and Yellow lines. See more Metro details below.

Runners and spectators can expect some rain at least part of Saturday, and temperatures should hold in the low to mid-50s with gusty winds. Still unclear is whether rain will linger into Sunday, but the latest forecast calls for a greater chance of some glimpses of sun and temperatures rising to the mid- to upper 50s, according to The Washington Post’s Capital Weather Gang.

This map will help you explore the 2018 Marine Corps Marathon. Keep reading for more travel tips and a full list of the street closings.

The event

The marathon officially starts at 7:45 a.m. The start line is on Route 110 between the Pentagon and Arlington Memorial Drive. The Finish Festival, where runners meet up with their supporters, is in the area around Wilson Boulevard and North Lynn Street in Rosslyn. This is close to the Rosslyn Metro station. The Finish Festival wraps up around 3 p.m.

Events include a 10K run Sunday that will take participants from the U.S. Capitol to the Marine Corps War Memorial. The Kids Run on Saturday is likely to draw as many as 3,600 children for the one-mile run at the Pentagon parking lot.

A packet pickup and health and fitness expo will be held at the Gaylord National Resort starting Friday. This will add to traffic at National Harbor in Prince George’s County.

Getting there

Metro: Marathoners — and there are many of them — will have plenty of time to reach the 7:45 a.m. start via Metro. The rail stations will open at 6 a.m., two hours early, for the race.

The closest Metro station to the marathon start line is the Pentagon station on the Blue and Yellow lines. It also tends to be crowded on race morning, so participants should consider using the Pentagon City station, also on the Blue and Yellow lines.

The Rosslyn station, on the Blue, Orange and Silver lines, also is within walking distance of the finish line.

If you are going to the 10K on the Mall, the closest stations to the start line are Archives and L’Enfant Plaza.

Riders are encouraged to purchase SmarTrip cards in advance to avoid the crush at fare machines. Riders age 5 or older need their own card to enter the system.

Metrobus: If you are planning to use the bus Sunday to get around, you may encounter some delays and detours. Metrobus routes in the District and Arlington will be affected starting Saturday. Metro recommends that travelers give themselves extra time for their journeys and use Metro as an alternative.

Buses that operate from the Pentagon Bus Terminal will be diverted to Pentagon City on Saturday until about 2 p.m., to accommodate the activities around the Marine Corps Marathon Kids Run, and then again on Sunday until 4 p.m. Buses to the Rosslyn Bus Terminal will be relocated to Oak Street from 4 a.m. through 6 p.m. Sunday to accommodate the marathon’s Finish Festival.

D.C. Circulator: The D.C. bus system will modify three bus routes Sunday. The Mall route will delay opening until 2 p.m., or as soon as streets reopen. The Dupont Circle-Georgetown-Rosslyn route will begin service at 5 p.m., after the conclusion of the Finish Festival. And the Georgetown-Union Station route will have a detour until around 2 p.m. Buses will not travel into Georgetown.

Driving: Getting around by car in the marathon perimeter will be difficult. Several major roadways and bridges will be closed, including Route 110, Wilson Boulevard, Rock Creek and Potomac parkways, Wisconsin Avenue, M Street, and Constitution and Independence avenues, along with some of the major gateways into the city: the Key Bridge and 14th Street Bridge.

Runners may be dropped off at a Kiss and Run lot on the corner of Army Navy Drive and Fern Street.

Parking: Free parking will be available at the corner of 23rd Street and Crystal Drive, near the Metro station and the shuttle. Parking is free at all Metro lots and garages Sunday. Curbside parking restrictions will be in effect along the race route.

Road Closures

Road closures for the 43rd Marine Corps Marathon begin at 3 a.m. Sunday. Local jurisdictions will reopen roads after the event course closes at 3:30 p.m. Some streets may remain closed until the evening. Marine Corps Marathon organizers have compiled this full list of streets that will be affected, including times of closures.

In Arlington, street closures will begin at 3 a.m. Sunday. These are the streets that will be affected in the county:

Marshall Drive from North Meade Street to Route 110

North Meade Street from Marshall Drive to Lynn Street

Route 110 from Interstate 66 to Jefferson Davis Highway

Wilson Boulevard from North Nash Street to Route 110

Lynn Street from North Meade Street to Lee Highway

Fort Myer Drive from North Meade Street to Lee Highway

North Moore Street from Wilson Boulevard to Lee Highway

19th Street North from Lynn Street to North Nash Street

Route 110 ramp from Washington Blvd. to Pentagon North parking

Lee Highway (eastbound) from Lynn Street to Kirkwood Road

Spout Run Parkway from southbound George Washington Memorial Parkway to Lee Highway

George Washington Parkway from Spout Run to Memorial Circle Drive

Francis Scott Key Bridge (all lanes)

HOV lanes from 14th Street SW to HOV ramp at South Eads Street

South Eads Street from South Rotary Road to Army Navy Drive

Army Navy Drive from South Fern Street to 12th Street South

15th Street South from Crystal Drive to South Eads Street

12th Street South from Army Navy Drive to Crystal Drive

Crystal Drive from 12th Street South to 23rd Street South

Longbridge Drive from 12th Street South to I-395

Boundary Channel Drive from I-395 to Pentagon North Parking

Washington Blvd. from Columbia Pike to Memorial Circle

In the District, the following streets and bridges will close starting at 4 a.m. Sunday and are expected to reopen by 2 p.m., according to D.C. police.

Madison Drive NW from Seventh to 14th Street NW

Jefferson Drive SW from Third Street SW to 15th Street SW

Seventh Street NW from Madison Drive NW to Jefferson Drive SW

Rock Creek and Potomac Parkway NW (northbound) to Beach Drive

Rock Creek and Potomac Parkway NW (southbound) from Shoreham Drive NW

Shoreham Drive NW (southbound) from Calvert Street to Rock Creek Parkway, and Potomac River Freeway NW

Beach Drive NW from Rock Creek and Potomac Parkway NW to Calvert Street NW

Spout Run Parkway, from Lee Highway to George Washington Memorial

George Washington Parkway from Spout Run to Key Bridge off-ramp

Francis Scott Key Bridge (all lanes)

14th Street SW from Jefferson Drive to northbound HOV lanes

HOV lanes from 14th Street SW to HOV ramp at South Eads Street

M Street NW from Canal Road NW to Wisconsin Avenue NW

Wisconsin Avenue NW from M Street NW to K Street NW

K Street NW from Wisconsin Avenue NW to Rock Creek and Potomac Parkway NW

27th Street NW from K Street NW to I Street NW

I Street NW from 27th Street NW to Virginia Avenue NW

Rock Creek and Potomac Parkway NW from Beach and Shoreham Drives to Independence Avenue NW

Lincoln Circle from 23rd Street NW to 23rd Street SW

Ohio Drive SW at West Potomac Park from Independence Avenue SW around East Potomac Park to Maine Avenue SW

Maine Avenue SW from East Basin Drive to Independence Avenue SW

East Basin Drive SW from Maine Avenue SW to Ohio Drive SW road closure

Independence Avenue SW from Maine Avenue SW to Ohio Drive SW

15th Street NW/SW from Constitution Avenue NW to Maine Avenue SW

Third Street; Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Maryland Avenue SW

Fourth Street; Constitution Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW

Pennsylvania Avenue NW from Third Street NW to Peace Circle

First Street; Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Maryland Avenue SW

Pennsylvania Avenue NW from Third Street NW to First Street NW

Maryland Avenue SW from First Street SW to Third Street SW