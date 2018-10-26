

The District is launching new pickup and drop-off zones for ride-hailing services such as Uber and Lyft. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images)

The District is designating curbside space for ride-hailing services such as Uber and Lyft at various locations across the city — an effort to reduce the number of vehicles that stop to pick up and drop off passengers in bike lanes, crosswalks and travel lanes.

The District Department of Transportation is adding the pickup and drop-off zones at five popular entertainment hot spots where visitors are dependent on the services to get around. Those sites are the nightlife hub of 14th and U streets, the National Zoo and Georgetown in Northwest, the Wharf waterfront development in Southwest, and Union Market in Northeast.

The new, 24-hour-a-day zones will also be used for commercial loading, officials said. They are expected to go live later this year, following a public comment period and the installation of signage.

Officials said they anticipate that the changes will allow for safer loading and unloading that otherwise would occur in travel lanes and that they will help reduce tension created when cars block bike lanes and crosswalks.

“We are dedicating spaces for loading and unloading so that there isn’t a need to block lanes,” DDOT Director Jeff Marootian said at a meeting with Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) this week where he discussed the initiative as part of the mayor’s Vision Zero strategy to reduce traffic fatalities and serious injuries.

[D.C. Mayor Bowser unveils reset of her Vision Zero campaign as traffic deaths surpass 2017 total]

The program is an extension of the nightlife ride-hailing zones that launched last year in the Dupont Circle area to ease the overnight traffic created in the wee hours, when people were leaving nightclubs along Connecticut Avenue NW. In many cases, officials say, people waiting for their Ubers, Lyfts and taxis were creating double- and triple-parked vehicles along both sides of the road. The new zones helped minimize some dangerous traffic patterns, including instances in which people were walking into the middle of the street to meet their ride.

The new pickup and drop-off zones are also part of a larger campaign to address the traffic congestion created by for-hire vehicles as a result of the rise in popularity of Uber and Lyft, and consequently the growing need for more temporary parking for the services.

As part of the effort, the city is concurrently looking at stepping up enforcement. The Department of Public Works is expanding its parking enforcement team and asking the city to amend D.C. code to allow citations to be mailed instead of having to be placed on a vehicle’s windshield in cases where violators leave the scene before the ticket is served. The agency cannot process tickets when a car drives off before the ticket is issued. If the change is enacted, the agency will be able to mail the citations to the registered owner of the car.

[D.C. promises to double 10 miles of protected bike lanes by 2024; advocates call goal ‘lackluster’]

The designated zones also are likely to help ease traffic from delivery trucks that often double-park in major corridors during rush hour. New rules and higher penalties enacted in recent years for commercial vehicles have not helped reduce the number of trucks that routinely block traffic. Even a robust campaign to ticket violators has had little effect to reverse the practice.

“There is a misimpression that getting a ticket changes the behavior,” D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said at a meeting this week. “Particularly when you look at the delivery vehicles, it’s not changing the behavior at all. The delivery vehicles look at it as part of business, park and unload.”

Giving them more curb space could help, officials said. Although the city is announcing five zones this week, Marootian said DDOT is looking at adding more locations that have been identified along with the business improvement districts in high-priority areas. So far, he said, the agency has identified up to 30 locations within downtown and the surrounding area.

The new zones will be in effect 24/7. They will require the removal of parking spaces, but it was unclear this week how many spots would be lost at each location. Along Connecticut Avenue, the city took about 60 parking spaces from Thursday night to Sunday morning, reserving them for pickup and drop-off zones, according to reports.