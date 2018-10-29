

(Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)

Metro officials are seeking to institute a slew of changes in their upcoming budget to win back riders — including charging a flat $2 fare for subway trips taken on weekends, expanding the rush-hour window to include later times on weekday mornings and evenings and increase all trains to their maximum length of eight cars.

Those proposed changes, released Monday as part of Metro’s budget proposal for the 2020 fiscal year, will need to gain approval from Metro’s eight-person board of directors — a task that will pose a challenge because some of these proposals are expected to cost more subsidy dollars from taxpayers in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

If these changes are approved, they would probably go into effect in July 2019.

In a statement Monday, Metro General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld said that Metro must “get better than good” if it stands a shot at increasing ridership in coming years. That, he said, will require further investment from local jurisdictions.

“While there are a number of improvements such as pass discounts and automatic train operations that we can do within the new cap on subsidy growth,” Wiedefeld said in his message to the region, “the service improvements I am including in this budget will need the region’s support and the Board’s approval.”

Among those proposed service improvements: Metro wants to extend Yellow Line service to Greenbelt. It’s also seeking to end its use of Red Line “turnbacks,” where trains return to the downtown core before serving the end of a line during rush hour. All Red Line trains would run to Glenmont, which would double rush hour service on the northeastern end of the Red Line.

Wiedefeld also wants to lower the cost of one-day and seven-day subway and bus passes, which are typically used by tourists making three or more Metro trips per day.

While there has been hearty support from riders on instituting these kinds of changes, support from some members of the board has been more tepid. Earlier this month, board member Steve McMillin, who represents the federal government, expressed skepticism about the value of spending significant additional money for marginal gains in ridership.

“This is not a business where every customer represents more profit for the organization. It’s the opposite,” McMillin said at the time. “It would be crazy for this authority to simply run more trains in off-peak times chasing additional passengers.”

Jack Evans, chairman of the board, said at a board meeting last week that increasing Metro’s operating costs to provide extra service might be a tough pill to swallow. If all of Wiedefeld’s proposed changes are made, Evans estimated, it could cost the District an extra 12 percent in its annual subsidy costs to Metro.

That would be well beyond the 3 percent subsidy cap required by recent legislation passed by D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Earlier this year, the region’s lawmakers agreed to provide hundreds of millions of dollars to Metro in coming years to help fund long-term infrastructural improvements — but in exchange, Metro would not be able to ask for more than 3 percent in year-to-year increases for the sums that the jurisdictions provide to subsidize the day-to-day costs of running service.

The caveat: If Metro increases service beyond what it is obligated to provide now, it would be able to ask for more money from the jurisdictions to pay for those new services. And that, it seems, is exactly what’s about to happen.

“We’re going to be running into a lot of opposition. I think there is a misunderstanding in Maryland and Virginia of what the 3 percent cap is,” Evans said. “When you add everything together ... there are so many things outside of the 3 percent.”

