Updated at 8:44 a.m.
Metro has reopened its entrance at 17th and I streets NW of the Farragut West stop, but streets in that area remain closed following a report of a suspicious package.
On social media, there were crowds around the Metro stop.
Original post at 7:54 a.m.
An entrance at Metro’s Farragut West stop is closed and a portion of 17th Street between H and K streets in downtown Washington is shut down.
Authorities said it was due to a suspicious package, but other details weren’t immediately available Monday morning.
The other entrance at the Farragut West station is open. Drivers should expect delays in downtown.
Around 8:30 a.m., D.C. Police officials said on Twitter that the 900 block of 17th Street was also closed, including both sides of Farragut Park in the 1600 block of I Street NW.