By Dana Hedgpeth
Dana Hedgpeth
Reporter covering local breaking news

Updated at 8:44 a.m.

Metro has reopened its entrance at 17th and I streets NW of the Farragut West stop, but streets in that area remain closed following a report of a suspicious package.

On social media, there were crowds around the Metro stop.

Original post at 7:54 a.m.

An entrance at Metro’s Farragut West stop is closed and a portion of 17th Street between H and K streets in downtown Washington is shut down.

Authorities said it was due to a suspicious package, but other details weren’t immediately available Monday morning.

The other entrance at the Farragut West station is open. Drivers should expect delays in downtown.

Around 8:30 a.m., D.C. Police officials said on Twitter that the 900 block of 17th Street was also closed, including both sides of Farragut Park in the 1600 block of I Street NW.