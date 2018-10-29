Updated at 8:44 a.m.

Metro has reopened its entrance at 17th and I streets NW of the Farragut West stop, but streets in that area remain closed following a report of a suspicious package.

Farragut West's 17th & I St entrance has re-opened. — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) October 29, 2018

On social media, there were crowds around the Metro stop.

Crowd at Farragut Square pic.twitter.com/Ie5femnAvv — Liz Essley Whyte (@l_e_whyte) October 29, 2018

Original post at 7:54 a.m.

An entrance at Metro’s Farragut West stop is closed and a portion of 17th Street between H and K streets in downtown Washington is shut down.

Authorities said it was due to a suspicious package, but other details weren’t immediately available Monday morning.

The other entrance at the Farragut West station is open. Drivers should expect delays in downtown.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: S/B 17th Street, NW is CLOSED @ K Street, NW. N/B 17th Street is CLOSED @ H Street, NW on the West side of Farragut Park Due to Police Activity. Follow Police direction for alt routes — DC Police Traffic (@DCPoliceTraffic) October 29, 2018

Around 8:30 a.m., D.C. Police officials said on Twitter that the 900 block of 17th Street was also closed, including both sides of Farragut Park in the 1600 block of I Street NW.

UPDATE: The 900 Block of 17th Street, NW is CLOSED on both sides of Farragut Park along with the 1600 Block of I Street, NW. Follow Police direction for Alt Routes. — DC Police Traffic (@DCPoliceTraffic) October 29, 2018