

Metro's new headquarters in L'Enfant Plaza is expected to be LEED certified, and will include space for retail and commercial enterprises that the transit agency hopes will bring in extra revenue. (WMATA)

After nearly five decades in Judiciary Square, Metro will move its headquarters to L’Enfant Plaza and set up shop in a soon-to-be-renovated office building.

That building at 300 7th Street SW, is a vacant office structure. If the Metro board approves the purchase, it would take about two years for design and construction before the majority of the transit agency’s 1,300 office employees will be able to move in. As part of the revamping, Metro is planning for the building to be LEED certified.

Metro’s existing headquarters, the Jackson Graham Building at 6th and F streets NW, is expected to be put up for sale in spring 2019. That site is across the street from the Capital One Arena, and will likely be a high-value real estate prospect.

Metro General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld announced earlier this year that he intended to sell the current headquarters, rather than deal with the high costs and significant disruption that would come with trying to repair the building’s aging plumbing, heating, air conditioning and electrical systems. The building also is no longer in compliance with current fire codes and Americans With Disabilities Act standards.

In a statement Tuesday, Wiedefeld said moving into a new (and newer) building will improve safety for employees working in an outmoded building, and will also help improve the agency’s image.

“Moving our headquarters to L’Enfant Plaza will make us even more accessible to our customers, create a modern and vibrant office space that allows us to attract and retain top-flight talent, and generate revenue to support transit service," Wiedefeld said.

Though the renderings of the new building released Tuesday are preliminary, the transit agency said it “plans to “re-skin” the building to improve its exterior appearance and may add three floors, creating space that could be leased to generate additional revenue.”

Most of the employees that work at the Jackson Graham Building would be moved to the L’Enfant Plaza site, but Metro is also planning to move some of those workers to satellite offices in Maryland and Virginia.

Officials say Metro could save as much as $130 million over the next 20 years by transitioning to a smaller D.C. headquarters.

