

The Supreme Court ruled in June that government workers can't be forced to contribute to labor unions that represent them in collective bargaining, dealing a serious financial blow to organized labor. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

A national anti-union group is threatening to sue Metro, alleging that the transit agency is violating a recent Supreme Court decision by continuing to deduct union dues from the paychecks of employees who did not give their consent.

In a letter sent to Metro on Tuesday, the National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation said the organization’s lawyers “have received reports that WMATA continues to deduct union dues or fees from the wages of employees who do not consent to those deductions.”

If that is true, the group said, Metro would be violating a June Supreme Court decision, Janus vs. American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, that ruled it unconstitutional to allow unions that represent public employees to demand collective-bargaining fees from workers who choose not to join the union.

“Janus is a landmark victory for workers’ rights, ensuring that while workers can choose to join and financially support a union if they choose, they cannot be forced to fund a union against their will,” Mark Mix, president of the National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation, said in a statement.

“Unfortunately,” Mix wrote, “Foundation staff attorneys have been contacted by WMATA employees about violations of their Janus rights, demonstrating that even a mile or two from the Supreme Court a long road remains ahead to ensure public employees’ rights are fully respected.”

The organization’s news release suggests that their concerns with Metro’s practices may stem from authorizations for withdrawal of dues that were signed by employees before the Supreme Court decision came down four months ago.

“Any deduction authorization signed prior to Janus does not constitute legal waiver of a workers’ constitutional right to not pay,” the news release said.

Metro and its largest labor union, ATU Local 689, did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the letter.

