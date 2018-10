Only one lane was open Wednesday morning on the Beltway's outer loop near the Rockville Pike interchange. (Maryland Department of Transportation)

Updated at 9:35 a.m.

All lanes along the Beltway’s outer loop near Rockville Pike have reopened after a crash involving several vehicles.

FINAL: Multi-Veh Crash w/Inj. I-495 WB (OL) before MD-355. Mont Co MD. Incident contained right shoulder & all lanes reopened. OL delays remain appx 7 miles. — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) October 31, 2018

Original post at 9:25 a.m.

Drivers should expect major delays Wednesday morning as traffic is backing up about eight miles after a crash along the Beltway’s outer loop near Rockville Pike in Montgomery County.

There was a crash that involved several vehicles, officials said. It was not clear whether anyone was seriously injured.