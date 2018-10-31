Drivers should avoid Beach Drive in Northwest Washington on Wednesday morning.

Two vehicles crashed in the 2400 block of Beach Drive near Connecticut Avenue NW, and at least one person is trapped. Crews are on the scene. Three other people are also being treated, according to the D.C. Fire department.

Crash with entrapment 2400 block Beach Dr. NW. #DCsBravest on scene with 1 trapped in 2 vehicle crash. Also treating 3 additional patients. — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) October 31, 2018

Beach Drive is closed at Calvert Street NW, officials said.

US Park Police has CLOSED Beach Drive @ Calvert Street for an Accident Follow Police direction for alt routes. — DC Police Traffic (@DCPoliceTraffic) October 31, 2018

It is not clear what caused the crash. The road is likely to be closed throughout the morning, as at least one of the vehicles flipped in the incident.