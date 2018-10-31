Updated at 6:21 a.m.

Some streets in the Dupont Circle area have reopened after an early-morning incident.

At one point, NBC 4 said D.C. police were dealing with a man who was involved in a rescue situation. NBC 4 said the man had been rescued and was safe.

Original post at 5:15 a.m.

Drivers should expect delays in the Dupont Circle area of Northwest Washington early Wednesday morning.

D.C. police are on the scene, but it was not exactly clear why.

The streets that are closed include the 1300 to 1400 blocks of New Hampshire Avenue NW, the 1900 block of Sunderland Place NW and the 1300 block of 20th Street NW.

•1300 Block of 20th Street, NW — DC Police Traffic (@DCPoliceTraffic) October 31, 2018

It’s not clear how long the roads will remain closed.

Drivers should avoid the area.

NBC 4 said officials are dealing with a “high angle rescue” of a man. No further details were immediately available.