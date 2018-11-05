A truck collided with an Amtrak train in Maryland during Monday evening’s rush hour, causing a diesel fuel leak and significant rail delays, authorities said.

Pete Piringer, a spokesman for the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, said about 5 p.m. that a train and truck had collided in Gaithersburg.

Daniel Ogren, another spokesman for the department, said that the collision occurred at East Diamond Avenue and Chestnut Street, and that there was a report of a “significant diesel fuel leak” from the front of the train. As a result, Amtrak, MARC and CSX service was suspended, according to Ogren.

There were no immediate reports of injuries, authorities said, and the leak was under control.

MTA commuters should expect delays on the Brunswick Line.