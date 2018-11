Riders on Metro’s Yellow Line should expect delays Monday morning.

There was a broken-down train outside the L’Enfant Plaza stop.

Trains were sharing a track between the L’Enfant Plaza and Pentagon City stops. The delays are in both directions of the line.

Yellow Line: No longer single tracking. Residual delays continue both directions due to earlier train malfunction outside L'Enfant Plaza. — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) November 5, 2018