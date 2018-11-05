

Recent school-bus-related crashes in six states left at least five children dead and 23 people injured. (iStock)

A series of deadly school-bus-related crashes has led safety advocates to renew calls for a federal law that would require the vehicles to be equipped with seat belts, better brakes and data recorders that could help capture information about an accident.

Cathy Chase, president of Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety, urged stricter measures after recent crashes in six states left at least five children dead and 23 people injured. School buses are among the safest ways for children to travel, but Chase urged lawmakers to adopt the School Bus Safety Act, which would require additional measures to protect children.



On Thursday, a vehicle plowed into five children, including a 6-year-old, and two adults waiting for a school bus at a stop in Florida, seriously injuring two of the children, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

The same day, a 9-year-old boy in Marietta, Miss., and a 7-year-old boy in Tyrone, Pa., were killed, local media reported. The Mississippi child was hit while crossing a highway toward a waiting school bus, and the Pennsylvania boy was found dead at his school bus stop, apparently the victim of a hit-and-run driver, said the Associated Press, citing a Facebook post by the school district’s superintendent.

On Tuesday, three children — a 9-year-old girl and her twin 6-year-old brothers — were killed when a pickup truck crashed into them as they crossed a road in rural Rochester, Ind., to get to their bus stop. A fourth child was critically injured, WPVA news reported. Police charged Alyssa Shepherd, 24, who remained at the scene, with reckless homicide and illegally passing a school bus, RochesterFirst.com reported.

On Wednesday morning, two brothers — ages 11 and 13 — were hit crossing a busy street on the way to catch a municipal bus in Louisville. Police said the vehicle did not stop, according to a report on WDRB.com. Chase’s group also cited a crash that occurred Friday morning when a school bus veered off a road in a mountain community of North Carolina, injuring six students and the driver.

In a statement, Chase called on the federal government to adopt the recommendations of a special report issued recently by the National Transportation Safety Board that examined pedestrian safety through the lens of 15 fatal crashes in 2016, including eight in the D.C. metro area.

