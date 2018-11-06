Officials warned that some MARC commuter trains are running at slowed speeds Tuesday morning after a crash Monday evening involving an Amtrak train and a vehicle on the tracks.

The delays are along the MARC Brunswick Line, heading westbound past the Gaithersburg Station. Trains are traveling through the area but at slow speeds, and commuters should expect delays, officials said.

UPDATE: Service Disruption. MTA Brunswick Line WB past Gaithersburg Station. Mont Co, MD. Brunswick Line service has resumed, trains are being allowed past the incident scene at slow speed. Expect continuing delays. — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) November 6, 2018

The crash happened around 4:40 p.m. Monday. The Amtrak train was coming from Washington, D.C., and on its way to Chicago.

Passengers had to be evacuated from the train because of a fuel leak from the crash. No one was injured, but there were major delays on trains.