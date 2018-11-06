Some roads in downtown Washington will be closed Friday as crews test a levee system.

Officials will stage an annual “test installation” of the 17th Street flood levee on the Mall.

The flood levee along 17th Street NW was built to protect parts of downtown Washington. In September, as remnants of Hurricane Florence approached the D.C. region, officials had to consider the possibility of deploying it for the first time.

On Friday, part of 17th Street will be closed between Constitution and Independence avenues from 6 a.m. until 4 p.m., as the work is underway.

Drivers should avoid the area.