Updated at 11:02 a.m.

A Metro spokesman said a person who was on the tracks along the Green Line at the Columbia Heights station earlier Wednesday morning was not injured.

Dan Stessel, a spokesman for Metro, said in an email that the person was “experiencing a mental/emotional episode.”

Updated at 10:01 a.m.

Normal service is back on the Green Line, Metro says.

It was not immediately clear why an unauthorized person had been on the tracks earlier at the Columbia Heights station.

Original post at 9:45 a.m.

Riders on Metro’s Green Line should expect delays Wednesday morning.

There is an “unauthorized person” on the tracks at the Columbia Heights station, officials said.

Green Line: Expect residual delays to Branch Avenue following an unauthorized person on the tracks at Columbia Heights. — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) November 7, 2018

It’s not clear how long the delays will last.