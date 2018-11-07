Updated at 11:02 a.m.
A Metro spokesman said a person who was on the tracks along the Green Line at the Columbia Heights station earlier Wednesday morning was not injured.
Dan Stessel, a spokesman for Metro, said in an email that the person was “experiencing a mental/emotional episode.”
Updated at 10:01 a.m.
Normal service is back on the Green Line, Metro says.
It was not immediately clear why an unauthorized person had been on the tracks earlier at the Columbia Heights station.
Original post at 9:45 a.m.
Riders on Metro’s Green Line should expect delays Wednesday morning.
There is an “unauthorized person” on the tracks at the Columbia Heights station, officials said.
It’s not clear how long the delays will last.