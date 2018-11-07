

Commuters faced heavy traffic in the morning ride on Nov. 7. (Hedgpeth, Dana)

Welcome to Wednesday.

Hump day is often considered one of the heavier traffic days for local commuters, and the day after the elections was no exception.

The toll along I-66 lanes, inside the Beltway, reached $45.50 just before 9 a.m. The toll prices are dynamic and change every six minutes, depending on speed and traffic volume. Those who are solo and traveling at peak times have to pay them.



High toll along I-66 express lanes in Northern Virginia for Nov. 7. (Hedgpeth, Dana)

There were no reports of major shutdowns along the large commuter roads. But some small hiccups were reported throughout the region.

In Virginia, there was a crash in Falls Church that had part of Idylwood Road blocked in both the east and west directions.

And in Maryland, there were at least two crashes along the Beltway — one along the inner loop at Georgia Avenue and another near southbound Interstate 95 in Beltsville.

BELTSVILLE: SB I-95 near Beltway - center lanes blocked - crash @nbcwashington #MDTraffic — First4Traffic (@First4Traffic) November 7, 2018

In the District, part of Beach Drive was closed as well.

[Part of Beach Drive in Northwest Washington is closed]