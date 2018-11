A deer (not the one that confronted a Metro train) stands in a field filled with daisies. (iStock/iStock)

A deer on the Metro tracks of the Silver Line caused some delays for riders in Thursday morning’s commute.

A Twitter account that tracks the radio traffic of Metro trains, @RailTransitOPS, said the deer appeared to be “playing chicken with a train" outside the McLean stop.

Inbound Silver Line trains are currently holding outside of McLean due to a deer in the roadway which appears to be playing chicken with a train. #wmata personnel are trying to get it to move. https://t.co/3EyBOmYICe — Rail Transit OPS (@RailTransitOPS) November 8, 2018

The delays on the Silver Line are just outside the McLean stop and in the direction of the Largo Town Center.

It was not immediately known if the deer managed to get off the tracks safely.