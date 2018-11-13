By Dana Hedgpeth
Reporter covering local breaking news

Luckily, it wasn’t during a rush hour when an elephant escaped from an animal sanctuary along a road.

The incident unfolded Monday in Westtown, N.Y.

The New York State Police said troopers found the 44-year-old elephant from Vietnam along a road in the town. Officials said she had previously been burned by napalm during wartime and was living at an animal sanctuary in the Westtown area.

Police said she had wandered away from an animal sanctuary. She got a police escort back home by troopers and some workers from the sanctuary.

As the Facebook post from the state police said, “Never a dull moment.”

