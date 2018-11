A tractor-trailer crash along the Beltway’s inner loop in Prince George’s County has caused traffic backups.

It was not known whether anyone was hurt. At one point, several lanes on the inner loop of the Beltway were blocked near Ritchie Marlboro Road. The delays were for roughly four miles.

TT Fire. I-95/495 SB (IL) past Ritchie Marlboro Rd. PG Co MD. All IL lanes blocked. Traffic held. IL delays appx 3 miles. OL delays begin before MD-337. — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) November 13, 2018

The roadway has since reopened, but traffic officials warned that delays could remain.