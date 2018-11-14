

A scooter rider and bicyclist make their way down H Street NW on a warm, muggy afternoon Wednesday, June 13, 2018. (Robert Miller/The Washington Post)

The electric scooters that have become ubiquitous on the streets of D.C. and Arlington will soon be rolling through the streets of Alexandria.

The Alexandria City Council on Tuesday night approved a pilot program to allow shared scooters and bikes within its boundaries as early as next month, joining a growing number of jurisdictions in the Washington region and beyond that have embraced the latest transportation trend.

“These things are coming,” Councilman Paul C. Smedberg (D) said before the council vote in favor of a nine-month scooter trial. However, concerns are already being raised about the vehicles blocking the city’s narrow sidewalks and the potential effects on historic Old Town Alexandria.

Shared scooters and bikes have been spotted across the Potomac River in Alexandria since they arrived in D.C.

The District rolled out its personal mobility program last year, allowing companies to put dockless bikes out for rent on city sidewalks; scooters entered the market this year and soon became a hotter commuting and sightseeing tool. Elsewhere in the region, Montgomery County has a dockless bike-share program and is considering allowing scooters. Arlington recently approved a pilot program to allow shared bikes and scooters, though companies have already deployed the devices there without a permit.

Alexandria officials say it was becoming increasingly difficult to keep the scooters away as residents who commute between jurisdictions have come to expect their availability in the region.

“Obviously scooters have come to the region, and it is something we get a lot of questions about and requests for,” said Darren Buck, manager of the city’s Complete Streets program. The scooter and bike programs, he said, fit well with the city’s goal to encourage people to move in and around using non-automobile modes of transportation.

“We know there are challenges with it, and we want to give it a fair shot and evaluate what works and what doesn’t work,” he said.

Cities nationwide have been struggling with how to regulate the new services, responding to increasing concerns about the safe use of the devices, proper parking and growing conflict between their users and other road users, including pedestrians and motorists.

During the nine-month testing period, Alexandria will allow companies to operate as many as 200 scooters or bikes each and will require companies to respond to reports of improper parking in a one- to two-hour turnaround time. Scooters will not be allowed on sidewalks, while bike and e-bikes are allowed on sidewalks except in some sections of Old Town.

But it is unclear what level of the enforcement the city will provide to ensure the services are operating safely and as required. For example, it is unclear whether police will be able to enforce the prohibition against riding on sidewalks.

“In terms of enforcement, it’s a tough nut to crack,” said Buck, who could not say whether the city has anything in its regulations to address fines for scooter infractions. “We will be relying on the companies to a great degree to educate their users. We are going to be relying on the users themselves to recognize there is an appropriate place to operate these vehicles, and we think the street is the place for them to be.”

Alexandria’s requirements, including data sharing and response times, mirror those set in Arlington earlier this fall when the county approved a program that initially allows operators to deploy up to 350 scooters each; 350 bikes for bike operators. The District allows the companies to deploy up 400 devices and is set to expand that number to 600 starting in January.

In Alexandria, the new program is backed by transportation advocates, including the Alexandria Transportation Commission.

“These new transportation options have great potential to help address many of the transportation challenges faced by the City of Alexandria,” Melissa McMahon, the commission’s vice chair, wrote in a letter of support. “Without a structured and evaluated pilot program, it is hard to forecast how much of this potential can be realized, and how to best regulate these companies to achieve the City’s goals.”