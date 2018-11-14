

A display at Amazon's headquarters in Seattle, as seen on Tuesday, explains to visitors the retail giant's role in the city of Seattle. (Elaine Thompson/AP)

Amazon’s decision to bring tens of thousands of new jobs this way elicited not much more than a shrug from some folks in the District — unless they were frequent Metro riders.

Then they cringed. Or vented on Twitter. Or both.

After flirting with — teasing? trifling with? — hundreds of possible municipal suitors with the possibility of planting more offices in their cities and suburbs, Amazon made it official Tuesday. The online superstore/entertainment/cloud-computing behemoth chose New York City’s and Washington’s metro areas to expand its headquarters.

HQ2, as Amazon calls its second headquarters, would be split between the two locations, sharing up to 50,000 jobs in new offices in Crystal City in Arlington and Long Island City in Queens. (Jeffrey P. Bezos, the founder of Amazon, owns The Washington Post.)

[Amazon could be boon or bust for Metro and the region’s transportation infrastructure]

Some, particularly public officials in Northern Virginia, were ebullient over winning the prize and all the capital investment and tax revenue sure to come with it. But several commuters who know the daily grind were decidedly less enthusiastic.

These are the people whose elbows are already bruised from daily battle aboard overcrowded Blue and Orange line trains. They know what it means to abandon hope — and their cars — when Metro announces ahead of a holiday weekend that they will be closing stations near a major airport because of scheduled work.



Rachel Sellstone, 25, of Bethesda, Md., said part of her is happy about Amazon’s decision because it could inject some life into Crystal City’s dullness. But her commute already takes at least an hour. (Fredrick Kunkle/The Washington Post)

“I’m concerned that Metro won’t be able to handle the higher volume of commuters,” said Rachel Sellstone, 25, of Bethesda, Md. Sellstone, a government contractor who popped into Crystal City’s underground mall to pick up lunch, said part of her is happy about Amazon’s decision because it could inject some life into Crystal City’s dullness.

“It would be interesting to see what jobs this will create,” she said. But her commute already takes at least an hour – longer with disruptions.

Still, driving from Maryland to Virginia takes less time than the subway, she said, and her Metro fare is subsidized by the federal government. Riding the train also gives her time to do other things, and she believes in the need for mass transit. She just wishes it were easier.

She also wondered whether Amazon couldn’t have taken those jobs and put them in a part of the country that could use them more than the District and New York, whose local economies are buzzing.

[And don't forget about Metro's little pension problem, either]

Motorists who commute were also wondering where all the cars will go in a region that’s already noted for its gridlock. For them, the news of Amazon’s expansion brought visions of traffic backed up from the 14th Street Bridge all the way to Armageddon.



Red Top cabdriver Steve Tenor, 73, expects Northern Virginia’s already-crowded streets to clog more. “It’s getting more difficult to drive than ever.” (Fredrick Kunkle/The Washington Post)

“I worry about it,” said Red Top cabdriver Steve Tenor, 73. Tenor, who lives in Arlington and has been driving taxis for 45 years or so, said he expects North Virginia’s already-crowded streets and roads to clog more. “It’s getting more difficult to drive than ever.”

“They’ve got to do more buses,” said Mohammed Aman, 42, who is a banquet server at the Marriott hotel in Crystal City. Aman, who lives in Arlington, said he was pleased about Amazon’s decision to become a neighbor, but he was worried, too. Route 1 is already a mess, he said.

And then there’s Metro.

[Amazon could be boon or bust for Metro and the region’s transportation infrastructure]

“Metro’s going to be more crowded,” Aman said. “Rush hour is going to be really rushed. Last Friday, the traffic was like — it was terrible.”

That was when Metro closed part of the Blue and Yellow lines, including stations serving Reagan National Airport, for repairs. The closures, coming ahead of the Veterans Day holiday, created traffic chaos that forced some travelers to try to get to National Airport from Crystal City on foot.



“They’ve got to do more buses,” said Mohammed Aman, 42, who is a banquet server at the Marriott hotel in Crystal City. (Fredrick Kunkle/The Washington Post)

Tiago Sweet, a college student from Brazil, also thought Amazon’s move would be a benefit — except for Metro. The mass transit system, which he uses to go from Arlington to George Washington University’s campus for his classes on international affairs, is routinely crowded and late, he said.

“The Metro here is just as bad as the worst in Brazil,” said Sweet, 24. “I feel the Metro here is a big nuisance.”

The Twitterverse had more than its share of pessimists, too, and not just among the usual #wmata trolls. The negativity began not long after Amazon’s official announcement dubbed the area “National Landing” and Metro sent its congratulations to the region with a tweet that transformed its station marker into an exclamation point.

Hey, DC metro riders. How ya' like your blue line now?

Northern Virginia Crystal City#WMATA — ItIsGoodToBeQueen Six% Native American (@redandright) November 13, 2018

Great...and today as I discover #WMATA is completely closing the Yellow Line for two weeks, real estate prices skyrocket in #CrystalCity. #Amazon https://t.co/LvHuqC0pHr — Lino Miani...Unofficial🦃=🍗 (@meanlin1) November 13, 2018

Still, some folks in Crystal City were also thrilled.

“It’s a fantastic decision,” said John Lee, who was tending his wife’s boutique in Crystal City on Tuesday. Lee, who lives in Arlington and usually drives to the shop, said Amazon will probably increase foot traffic to the boutique and other stores, prompt new businesses to open, and boost local property values. He shrugged off the impact on traffic and Metro.



"It’s a fantastic decision,” said John Lee, who was tending his wife’s boutique in Crystal City. He said Amazon will probably increase foot traffic to his stores, prompt other businesses to open, and boost property values. (Fredrick Kunkle/The Washington Post)

“Metro’s underutilized,” he said. “Other than rush hour, we never see traffic jams.”

Read more Tripping:

D.C. region renews push on pedestrian safety as deaths rise here and nationwide

Nonprofit transforms Amtrak seats into fancy leather goods -- after cleaning off all the bubble gum first

Metro has spent nearly $1.6 million defending advertising policy, records show