

Looking west over the Dulles Toll Road from the Monroe Street overpass, construction of Phase 2 of the Silver Line continues on Sept. 9, 2015, in Herndon. Revenue from the toll road is being used to pay for the rail project. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)

Starting in January, it’s going to cost you more to drive on the Dulles Toll Road under new toll rates approved by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority.

Rates at the main toll plaza will increase 75 cents per trip. Tolls at off-ramps will increase 50 cents. In all, most drivers will pay an additional $1.25 for a one-way trip on the road (the main toll plaza + one ramp transaction).

It is the first rate increase since 2014, and officials were quick to say they do not expect to increase rates again until 2023.



A chart of toll increased for the Dulles Toll Road. Rates will rise beginning in January 2019.

MWAA board chairman Warner Session said the additional revenue is needed to pay for construction of the $5.8 billion Silver Line rail project. The first phase of the rail line opened in 2014 and the second phase, which will include a station at Dulles International Airport, is expected to open in 2020. The rail extension also extends Metro service into Loudoun County.

“We appreciate the invaluable feedback from communities interested in the Airports Authority’s toll rate setting process,” Session said. “Through the meetings and the online forum, we received not just toll rate comments, but also actionable recommendations to consider on a range of subjects.”

Virginia has become a leader in using toll revenue to pay for transit improvements, but increases on the Dulles Toll Road are a sensitive subject because some motorists think it is unfair for drivers to pay for the cost of building a new rail line. At least two lawsuits have been filed challenging MWAA’s authority to use toll road revenue to pay for the Silver Line. However, none have been successful.

Tolling has become a popular way to pay for transit initiatives at a time when infrastructure needs far surpass funding. In Virginia, tolls collected from solo drivers who use Interstate 66 during rush hours are being used to fund transit improvements, including additional bus routes and park-and-ride lots, in the busy corridor.

In March, toll road officials announced a $23.4 million upgrade of the toll road. The new system will allow drivers to pay by credit card and offer a self-serve option for drivers who don’t have an E-ZPass transponder. The system also could open the door to variable rate tolling, in which tolls fluctuate based on factors such as the time of day and traffic flow, but officials say there are no plans to implement such a system.

correction: An earlier version of this story stated an incorrect amount for the increase in off-ramp tolls.