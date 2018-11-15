The Washington region woke Thursday morning to a mix of light snow, freezing rain and sleet, as several area schools closed or delayed their openings.

The federal government is open, but workers have the option for unscheduled leave or telecommute. Public schools in Fairfax and Montgomery counties were set to open two hours late.

[School closings and delays in the D.C. area for Thursday]

There were no major crashes on big commuter highways in the region. But transportation officials warned that drivers and commuters should allow extra time and slow down, as road conditions may change throughout the morning commute. Pedestrians are also reminded that walkways, sidewalks and parking lots may be slippery.

Crews in the District, Maryland and Virginia were either on hand or had already spread brine to pre-treat area roads. In the District, a snow team had more than 120 plows on the roads. Roads were also treated in Maryland and Virginia.

[Winter weather advisory for mix of sleet, snow and rain on Thursday]

Much of the area is under a winter weather advisory until the early afternoon when the wintry mix is expected to turn to just rain.

By 7 a.m., several areas including Gaithersburg, Leesburg, Waldorf and Tysons Corner were starting to report more snowfall.

Snow starting to stick to the Metro platforms in Tysons. @capitalweather @hbwx pic.twitter.com/4LjdUIr88e — Brian Gannon (@bgannon97) November 15, 2018