Updated at 7:41 a.m.

The Chain Bridge, linking north Arlington and Northwest Washington, was closed during the Friday morning rush due to icy conditions.

Several crashes were reported along the bridge, which was closed in both directions while salt crews and police responded to the scene. It’s not clear how long it will be shut down.

TRAFFIC ALERT ⚠️: Motorists entering DC using Chain Bridge should seek alternative routes. ACPD is on scene assisting with traffic congestion in the area due to the closure. https://t.co/4vdyvknH0B — ArlingtonCountyPD (@ArlingtonVaPD) November 16, 2018

And in Montgomery County, there was a crash that involved possibly a dozen vehicles along Germantown Road near Interstate 270, according to fire officials. No one was injured.

Updated at 7:23 a.m.

Officials said the Chain Bridge in the District is “extremely icy” Friday morning after a wintry mix fell Thursday and then re-froze overnight.

D.C. Police said there had been “multiple” crashes on the bridge and that salt trucks were working on the bridge. Experts were looking to see if it needed to be closed.

CHAIN BRIDGE is EXTREMELY ICY right now. There have been multiple accidents on the bridge this morning. MPD/DPW Salt Trucks and Arlington PD are responding to assess and see if the bridge needs to CLOSED until it is safe to travel on. — DC Police Traffic (@DCPoliceTraffic) November 16, 2018

Original post at 5:30 a.m.

A day after more than an inch of snow and sleet fell in the D.C. region, residents faced slick spots on roads and sidewalks during Friday morning’s commute, and several crashes were reported, mainly in Northern Virginia.

Some schools in the region, including those in Fairfax and Frederick counties, were delayed in opening.

The precipitation stopped overnight, but chilly temperatures made some spots treacherous. Experts warned that bridges and overpasses were particularly slick.

Officials said there were more than a dozen crashes in parts of Northern Virginia, along parts of the Beltway, the Dulles Toll Road and Route 7. There were also reports of crashes in Sterling and in western Prince William County.

Closures accidents and backups OH MY! #Chopper4 seeing multiple #vatraffic issues on the beltway, toll road and Rt 7. Delay or cancel your commute if possible, icy conditions across the area!@nbcwashington @First4Traffic @WTOPtraffic pic.twitter.com/UROWggwzCc — Brad Freitas (@Chopper4Brad) November 16, 2018

Multiple roadways closed due to crashes or icy conditions. Rt 7 east closed btwn Rt 28 & Algonkian Pkwy due to icy conditions. Rt 606 is closed at the toll road due to ice & accidents. Rt 15 north closed near Oatlands Rd due to an accident. #LoudounTraffic https://t.co/SdJ7iLdOQU pic.twitter.com/wWQ8Saycuz — Loudoun Co. Sheriff (@LoudounSheriff) November 16, 2018

In Loudoun County, an ambulance slid off a roadway along Leesburg Pike and the Dulles Toll Road. It was not clear if anyone was seriously hurt. And in the District, there was some flooding along Malcolm X Avenue in Southeast.

Drivers are reminded by transportation experts to slow down and allow for extra travel time.

Drive safely this morning. Reduce speeds and remember any wet pavement has the potential to be slick due to over night refreeze. Please allow extra travel time. VJ #MDOTNews — MD State Highway Adm (@MDSHA) November 16, 2018

On Thursday, the D.C. region was hit with a messy wintry mix right at the morning rush hour. Roughly 1.4 inches of snow hit Washington, with higher amounts north and west of the city. The early-season snow mix surprised road crews and school districts that had at first called for delays and then closed.

Bottom line: Be careful.