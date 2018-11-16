Updated at 7:41 a.m.
The Chain Bridge, linking north Arlington and Northwest Washington, was closed during the Friday morning rush due to icy conditions.
Several crashes were reported along the bridge, which was closed in both directions while salt crews and police responded to the scene. It’s not clear how long it will be shut down.
And in Montgomery County, there was a crash that involved possibly a dozen vehicles along Germantown Road near Interstate 270, according to fire officials. No one was injured.
Updated at 7:23 a.m.
Officials said the Chain Bridge in the District is “extremely icy” Friday morning after a wintry mix fell Thursday and then re-froze overnight.
D.C. Police said there had been “multiple” crashes on the bridge and that salt trucks were working on the bridge. Experts were looking to see if it needed to be closed.
Original post at 5:30 a.m.
A day after more than an inch of snow and sleet fell in the D.C. region, residents faced slick spots on roads and sidewalks during Friday morning’s commute, and several crashes were reported, mainly in Northern Virginia.
Some schools in the region, including those in Fairfax and Frederick counties, were delayed in opening.
The precipitation stopped overnight, but chilly temperatures made some spots treacherous. Experts warned that bridges and overpasses were particularly slick.
Officials said there were more than a dozen crashes in parts of Northern Virginia, along parts of the Beltway, the Dulles Toll Road and Route 7. There were also reports of crashes in Sterling and in western Prince William County.
In Loudoun County, an ambulance slid off a roadway along Leesburg Pike and the Dulles Toll Road. It was not clear if anyone was seriously hurt. And in the District, there was some flooding along Malcolm X Avenue in Southeast.
Drivers are reminded by transportation experts to slow down and allow for extra travel time.
On Thursday, the D.C. region was hit with a messy wintry mix right at the morning rush hour. Roughly 1.4 inches of snow hit Washington, with higher amounts north and west of the city. The early-season snow mix surprised road crews and school districts that had at first called for delays and then closed.
Bottom line: Be careful.