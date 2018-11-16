

New York Mets pitcher R.A. Dickey buys a fare card at the Pentagon City Metro station for his ride to Nationals Park for a game in 2012. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

For years, Metro riders fed up by chronic delays and safety problems had little choice: It was ride rail or bus or take an expensive cab — provided solo driving wasn’t an option.

Now the agency is increasingly facing the reality that those who feel burned by its sparse nighttime and weekend service can cut the hassle by hailing a ride for prices competitive with Metro’s $2.25 to $6 fares, particularly for shared rides. Tourists arriving in the District can avoid the mainframe-like fare machines by turning to familiar apps on the devices in their pockets.

Now, Metro is floating several rider-friendly initiatives aimed at competing in a market flush with alternatives — lowering its weekend fare to a flat $2, increasing rush-hour service windows so they stretch into the evening, and running more service on the Red and Yellow lines. One of the offerings is explicitly aimed at giving frequent Metro riders a reason to regularly return to the system and, for tourists, eliminating a barrier to entry in Metro’s complex fare structure.

“Most of the time that WMATA has looked at passes or fares in general has been to increase fares in order to balance the budget,” Chief Financial Officer Dennis Anosike said at the agency’s board meeting Thursday. “This is the first time as long as I’ve have been here where we’re doing it not as a revenue driver but as a ridership driver.”

Anosike said the strategy represents a “holistic” view of the purpose and mission of its fare products.

At the meeting, Anosike provided a candid acknowledgment of the reality the agency is up against: weekend service and fares that cannot compete in a landscape where people have another ride at the ready.

“That’s where the ride-shares are doing phenomenally well against us,” he said. “And so making it that much easier for customers to use us on weekends is” a focus.

The agency is proposing integrating Metrobus into its SelectPass, the SmarTrip pass that allows unlimited monthly rail trips at a fare threshold. Under the current setup, adding Metrobus coverage to the pass begins at $54 per month.

SelectPass expansion would cover riders who often substitute rail trips for the bus — many of whom turn to the bus for shorter trips around the District but might use the subway for longer commuting. Metro also wants to integrate Metrobus in visitor passes and make them cheaper for riders by offering $13 one-day passes and $38 week-long short-trip passes. The agency would also add a $28 three-day weekday rail pass.

Meanwhile, the plan would reduce the cost of the weekly Metrobus pass to $15 from $17.50.

So what’s behind the pass push?

Metro pointed to outside analysis showing the strong correlation among price, frequency and ridership.

“Passes that unlock unlimited rail and bus use and easy-to-understand visitors media gives customers a frictionless purchasing experience and seamless utility,” the agency said in board documents. “Meanwhile, combining bus and rail into one pass unlocks the full ecosystem of Metro’s vast transportation reach.”

Statistics show that while rail ridership has fallen, the overall number of commuting trips in the region has not. An analysis from technology firm Teralytics found the losses were particularly pronounced among those ages 18 to 29, who were found to be riding the system 40 percent less on weekends than two years ago.

New data from the same firm illustrates that those declines have come amid steady or increased commuting across all age ranges in the region.



An analysis from data firm Teralytics shows commuting has stayed constant or risen across all age ranges in the Washington region, even as Metro ridership has declined. (Teralytics)

“In layman’s terms, the analysis shows that people still travel as much or even a little bit more — just less with the subway,” said Canay Deniz, chief marketing officer at Teralytics. (The firm uses data from major cell carriers to draw broad conclusions from anonymized travel data.)

Metro’s ridership has fallen starkly over the past decade, and the agency projects further revenue declines in coming years. Board documents reviewed Thursday showed the agency expects its revenue to shrink at a pace of two percent in coming years, unless it can address its falling ridership. And its latest quarterly report pointed to lower-than-expected ridership, with 0.7 percent fewer trips than last year and ridership that fell 1.5 percent below budget, continuing the trend.

The agency says continued weekend track work has had a corrosive impact on ridership, and it is conducting a review to examine how to reduce the impact of needed capital work on its riders.

“Part of the way we can do that is service, and both communicate what we’re doing better, but also look at ways we can get the same product we’re trying to get but reduce the impact on people,” Metro General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld said.

Metro Board Chairman Jack Evans was skeptical of the impact of Uber and Lyft, however, even as Metro’s internal ridership rescue plan said otherwise.

“Ride-hailing firms, such as Uber and Lyft, now carry approximately 300,000 passengers per day, approaching the scale of Metrorail’s 610,000 and Metrobus’s 370,000 average weekday passenger trips,” it said, citing aggregate data from various cities to make an estimate for Washington.

“This is all about public transportation,” Evans said. “You know, Uber and Lyft are fine. I guess they do take our riders, or a certain element of our riders, but Uber and Lyft are still pretty expensive. And now that they’re really taxing them in the District, they’re going to be more expensive. It’s still much more convenient and cheaper to ride on public transportation.”

In June, the District approved a 6 percent tax on hailed rides to support dedicated funding for Metro.