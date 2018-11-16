Commuters on Metro’s Blue, Orange and Silver lines faced delays Friday near the Foggy Bottom station after a person in a wheelchair fell onto the tracks at the station.
At about 1:30 p.m., the D.C. fire department tweeted that a person in a wheelchair had fallen onto the tracks at the station in the 2300 block of I Street NW, near George Washington University.
Vito Maggiolo, a spokesman for D.C. fire, said the person was in a motorized wheelchair and wasn’t seriously injured.
Metro Transit Police said the person was an adult in a wheelchair that was driven off the edge of the platform. There was no foul play involved and the person was not struck by a train.
Blue Line trains briefly single-tracked between Foggy Bottom and Arlington Cemetery, while Orange and Silver Line trains shared a track between Foggy Bottom and Clarendon.
Peter Hermann contributed to this report.