Update person on tracks Foggy Bottom Metro Station. Patient is an adult female removed from trackbed by #DCsBravest and being treated for non life threatening injuries. Contact @wmata for further info. pic.twitter.com/FCpNV18lbz — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) November 16, 2018

Commuters on Metro’s Blue, Orange and Silver lines faced delays Friday near the Foggy Bottom station after a person in a wheelchair fell onto the tracks at the station.

At about 1:30 p.m., the D.C. fire department tweeted that a person in a wheelchair had fallen onto the tracks at the station in the 2300 block of I Street NW, near George Washington University.

Vito Maggiolo, a spokesman for D.C. fire, said the person was in a motorized wheelchair and wasn’t seriously injured.

Metro Transit Police said the person was an adult in a wheelchair that was driven off the edge of the platform. There was no foul play involved and the person was not struck by a train.

Blue Line trains briefly single-tracked between Foggy Bottom and Arlington Cemetery, while Orange and Silver Line trains shared a track between Foggy Bottom and Clarendon.

Peter Hermann contributed to this report.