A nightmare commute hit New York City’s railways, runways and roads Thursday evening as the first snowstorm of the season landed and essentially brought the city that never sleeps to a halt.

The Port Authority Bus Terminal, a busy hub of commuters, shut down because of overcrowding. Photos on social media showed people standing tightly next to one another.

The bands of wintry weather stretched from St. Louis, across the Midwest, and into the Northeast and parts of the South, dumping both snow and freezing rain. Washington got more than an inch of snow in the largest November snowfall in decades.

[D.C. region sees biggest November snow in nearly 30 years]

The storm caused transportation issues and fatalities across several states east of the Mississippi River. In Alabama, two people were killed and 44 others injured when a tour bus overturned, according to the Associated Press.

In New York, LaGuardia and Newark airports had hundreds of flights delayed and canceled. And there were widespread delays along the Long Island Rail Road and New Jersey Transit lines.

Martial law at Newark penn. Shame on you @NJTRANSIT pic.twitter.com/qD3cPkakaP — Andrew Gilberti (@AndrewGilberti) November 15, 2018

Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie said on Twitter with the hashtag #snowmess that it took him five hours and 40 minutes to get to Mendham from Piscataway, a roughly 26-mile drive that should typically take about 40 minutes.

It took me 5 hours and 40 minutes to travel from Piscataway to Mendham. #snowmess https://t.co/7jhstTjfgX — Governor Christie (@GovChristie) November 16, 2018

People on social media had plenty to say about Christie being stuck.

Others reported commutes taking three, four and five hours. One school in New Jersey told parents that it was keeping students overnight because the road conditions were so bad.

It’s 10pm. This is what the snow has done to traffic in New York. Wow. 10pm!!! pic.twitter.com/z5sJkxbvqx — Mark Arum (@MarkArum) November 16, 2018

On the George Washington Bridge, a crash involving several vehicles led to bumper-to-bumper traffic for hours. Some people left their vehicles and walked over a ramp into Manhattan.

This shows how bad conditions were on #GWB outside #NYC Thursday afternoon. Drivers were stuck for hours after a series of crashes. It looks like a blizzard on the upper deck! #WCVBstorm https://t.co/SYLmIutqSY pic.twitter.com/sldL72oN9Y — WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) November 15, 2018

Vito Turso, a spokesman for the New York Sanitation Department, told NBC4 that the city had roughly 700 salt spreaders out Thursday at noon but that snowfall had picked up in the afternoon and “was much heavier than had been forecast by all weather outlets.”

A headline in HuffPost read, “COMMUTE FROM HELL: Snowstorm Cripples NYC Area with 10-Hour Traffic Nightmare.”