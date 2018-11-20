Updated at 8:28 a.m.

Travelers on MARC’s Brunswick line should expect delays after an earlier incident involving a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle near the railroad tracks.

Officials said all trains on the Brunswick line are “holding west” of the Gaithersburg station where the incident happened.

Service Suspension. MARC Train Brunswick Line Gaithersburg Station. Mont Co MD. All Brunswick line trains holding west of the station. Passengers may need to use Metro to reach DC. Please note that WMATA no longer honors MARC tickets & a valid SmartTrip card with funds is needed — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) November 20, 2018

Passengers are advised to use Metro to reach Washington.

Montgomery County fire officials said the person who was struck suffered traumatic injuries. Roads in the area are also closed.

Update (~646a) S Summit Av near RR tracks, reportedly pedestrian struck, patient w/ traumatic injury, thus far EMS no transport, PD investigating, some lanes BLOCKED & trains STOPPED https://t.co/xOhY11Jr9U — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) November 20, 2018

Original post at 7: 45 a.m.

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near a railroad track Tuesday morning in Maryland.

The incident happened near East Diamond and Summit avenues in Gaithersburg, officials said. The person suffered traumatic injuries.

Roads in the area were closed and officials said trains along the CSX and MARC commuter lines are stopped. It’s not immediately clear how long the delays on the MARC lines will last.