And so it begins.

Travelers in the D.C. region started to hit the roads Tuesday morning for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Chopper4 showing us 95 in VA - looks good for now! Busiest time on roads today will be 5-7p and tomorrow after 3p. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/2UNGnPerSS — Melissa Mollet (@melissamollet) November 20, 2018

While there were no major crashes on the big interstates at the start of the morning rush hour, transportation experts expected them to come as the day goes on. Tuesday is expected to be one of the biggest travel days on the roads, rails and airports.

AAA is predicting that 54.3 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more away from their homes, making it nearly a 5 percent increase over last years.

Experts at AAA have said the 2018 holiday will have the “highest Thanksgiving travel volume in more than a dozen years.” They predict roughly 2.5 million more people will go via roads, skies, rails and waterways compared with last year.

Traffic starting to stack up on the inner loop to the bridge #MDtraffic #GMW pic.twitter.com/OXIc0zbJOS — Julie Wright (@thejuliewright) November 20, 2018

Traffic analysts predict the most congested cities, including in the D.C. region, could be “as much as four times longer than a normal trip,” according to AAA. In the D.C. region, AAA says the traffic delays are likely to hit on area roadways between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday, and it could take two and a half times as long to get around parts of the Capital Beltway.

Travel is also expected to peak on area roadways on Wednesday after 3 p.m.

Already, there were signs of travelers hitting area roadways.

I-95S rest stop near Dale City, Va already busy with a few folks hoping to beat the holiday traffic @WTOP pic.twitter.com/vUrbwzm0VY — Melissa Howell (@Mhowell003) November 20, 2018

Air travelers can expect long lines and busy airports as well.

On Tuesday morning at Reagan National, the security line appeared reasonable, and for now only the Starbucks line was longer. But travel experts warn that will change, and fast, throughout Tuesday and into Wednesday.