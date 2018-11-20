

Uber is launching wheelchair-accessible service in the District and five other cities, the company announced Tuesday, pledging a 15-minute wait time for customers with disabilities for fares equivalent to UberX.

Uber has entered into a contract with MV Transportation, which calls itself the country’s leading paratransit firm, to provide the service for customers with disabilities. MV will supply drivers and vehicles, while trips will be arranged through the Uber app.

Uber has long been criticized for its lack of wheelchair-accessible vehicles, and a lawsuit filed by the nonprofit Equal Rights Center in 2017 called out the company for its failure to provide access for passengers in wheelchairs and motorized scooters.

Uber has offered an option called Taxi WAV since 2015, allowing customers to hail a ride in a wheelchair-accessible cab — though advocates said it fell short of providing service equivalent to the door-to-door UberX. In a blog post announcing the initiative, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said the company needed to better accommodate customers who use personal mobility devices.

“We believe that ridesharing has the potential to significantly improve mobility for people with disabilities,” he wrote, citing Uber’s accommodation of passengers with service animals and folding wheelchairs. “But we know there is more that can be done, and believe that ridesharing can further improve options for riders who use motorized wheelchairs or scooters and want reliable access to wheelchair-accessible vehicles.”

Khosrowshahi said Uber would be bringing hundreds of drivers and wheelchair-accessible vehicles — specialized minivans that accommodate mobility devices — to six cities through the partnership with MV: Washington, New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Chicago and Toronto.

(MV Transportation is a contractor for MetroAccess, which provides paratransit service in the Washington region.)

Uber is also aiming to launch wheelchair-accessible rides within 15-minute waits in two West Coast cities in 2019: San Francisco and Los Angeles.

In the Washington region, wheelchair-accessible trips hailed through Uber present a new, round-the-clock option for paratransit customers who have a number of services at the ready, though not all have been reliable in recent years. In the District, a city service called Transport DC offers $5 subsidized trips for medical and employment purposes. (The service became so popular last year that the District had to scale it back.) MetroAccess offers door-to-door shared paratransit services for those who live near rail and bus stations, at two times the cost of the equivalent fare from a station or bus stop. In Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, a program called Abilities-Ride allows paratransit customers to hail accessible taxis for a discounted fare. Now Uber adds another ride-hail option to the mix.

“Today, in most cities, wheelchair-accessible vehicles are unreliable and hard to find through existing transportation options. Paratransit options require booking a ride as much as a day in advance, and often mean riders have to wait until many other passengers are picked up and dropped off before they reach their destination,” Khosrowshahi said in his blog post.

He said there aren’t enough wheelchair-accessible vehicles on the road to make the service feasible without a third party dedicated to operating it.

Malcom Glenn, Uber’s head of global policy, accessibility and underserved communities, elaborated in an interview at the company’s D.C. headquarters this week. He declined to say, however, whether the initiative is tied to the WAV litigation in Washington, Chicago and other cities.

“This is the right thing to do, because this a population of folks for whom there has been such a huge barrier when it comes to transportation for so long that we can actually work to significantly improve that in a really, really meaningful way,” he said. “And we want to do that in as many places in which it is feasible.”

Glenn said that the Uber and MV contract is worth tens of millions of dollars in its first year, and that it includes the purchase, modification and maintenance of the vehicles, and the recruitment and hiring of drivers, among other duties.

“They handle the things in which they have the areas of expertise, and then they basically put those cars and drivers on our platform,” he said.

Because fares will be subsidized beyond what is typical for Uber, Glenn said the WAV service will operate at a loss. In Metro’s case, for example, paratransit is the fastest-growing and costliest service for the agency — with the true cost of trips averaging $50, though the maximum fare is $6.50. Paratransit service is mandated for transit agencies under the Americans With Disabilities Act.

In Uber’s case, Glenn said, “it is very costly, but we recognize this is a thing where we can demonstrably transform the way that people have historically thought about transportation, a population of people whom there have been huge barriers.”

“And so it’s an investment that we’re willing to make.”

He said the contract includes performance benchmarks and safety-related stipulations to ensure that wait times are met and that drivers are properly screened — though specifics were not immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.