

In this file photo,emergency personnel which include Metro Transit Police; the District of Columbia and Arlington County, conduct a full scale emergency evacuation drill from a Metro train on the Yellow line bridge, which spans the Potomac River in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2016. (Photo by Nikki Kahn/The Washington Post)

Metro Yellow Line riders returning from Thanksgiving festivities won’t want to miss the memo on Metro’s latest capital project.

Beginning Monday, there will be no Yellow Line service as the transit agency works to replace structural and rail components on the Yellow Line bridge linking L’Enfant Plaza and Pentagon stations. Be prepared for crowding and delays as service in Northern Virginia is cut in half, with Blue Line trains running every 16 minutes from both Franconia-Springfield and Huntington stations.

In a SafeTrack-like capital project, Metro will eliminate Yellow Line service for 14 consecutive days starting Monday, through Dec. 9, to rebuild the tracks on the Yellow Line bridge — the structure linking Pentagon station in Virginia to L’Enfant Plaza in the District. While there will be no Yellow Line service, all stations will remain open during the shutdown. For riders at Yellow Line-only stations in Alexandria, that means trains will follow an abnormal service pattern: Blue Line trains will serve Huntington and Eisenhower Avenue stations, entering the District via Arlington Cemetery and through the capacity-strained Rosslyn tunnel. From Pentagon, the trip to L’Enfant Plaza will take 15 minutes longer than it would on the Yellow Line, according to Metro’s trip planner — and that’s before customers factor in any potential delays. https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/trafficandcommuting/metro-yellow-line-riders-youll-want-to-plan-ahead-for-this-shutdown/2018/11/17/79efb630-e832-11e8-a939-9469f1166f9d_story.html?utm_term=.07e3776cf6f2

After 8 p.m., train service will become more sparse, with frequencies of every 20 minutes at Blue and Yellow Line stations in Virginia. The shutdown also coincides with another major disruption. Next Saturday and Sunday, Metro will suspend Green Line service from Mount Vernon Square through Navy Yard stations — closing Archives and Waterfront along with the Gallery Place and L’Enfant Plaza platforms — to replace platform lighting.

In addition to Blue Line service, Metro will run shuttle buses during the shutdown to carry passengers to transfer stations. A Franconia-Springfield to Pentagon shuttle will run from the system’s opening until 8 p.m., Metro says, while a direct shuttle from Franconia to L’Enfant Plaza will run during rush-hour periods. Another rush-hour shuttle will run between Crystal City and L’Enfant Plaza during rush hours, according to the agency.

Metro is also advising riders to use alternatives such as Metrobus local routes or Virginia Railway Express, which stops at Franconia-Springfield, King Street in Alexandria, Crystal City, L’Enfant Plaza and Union Station.

A full list of alternatives is available on Metro’s website.