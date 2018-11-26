Updated at 9:07 a.m.

One lane has reopened along Interstate 95 south in Prince William County, but two lanes on the highway are still blocked.

The delays are roughly three miles after Lorton Road and drivers are told to expect heavy delays along the southbound side of VA 123 and US 1 south.

It’s not clear how long the delays will last.

Original post at 8:35 a.m.

All southbound lanes of Interstate 95 were closed during the Monday morning rush in Prince William County after a vehicle caught fire.

It is not clear how long the highway will be closed near VA-123. And it was not known if anyone was seriously injured.

The delays were reaching two miles.