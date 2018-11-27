

A view of Memorial Bridge from Arlington, Va., in 2016. (Astrid Riecken for The Washington Post)

Arlington Memorial Bridge will be closed to bicyclists, drivers and pedestrians on the second weekend of December so work can be done, officials said.

Officials with the National Park Service said the bridge will be closed from 9 p.m. Dec. 7 to 5 a.m. Dec. 10.

In the event of bad weather, the work will be rescheduled.

While the bridge is closed, crews will put in a temporary support under the middle arch of the bridge and start to take down steel from the center span, park officials said.

The bridge was built in 1932 and is a major thoroughfare from Virginia into the District.