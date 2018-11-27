Twelve drivers and passengers were killed over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend in traffic crashes on Virginia highways, officials said.

Among those who died on Virginia highways was a police officer in Winchester. Officer Hunter Edwards, 30, had been with the Winchester Police Department for four years and was assigned to the patrol division. He was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday as he was responding to a report of a fight, officials said.

In addition to his death, Virginia State Police said 11 crashes happened from Wednesday to Sunday. Nine of those who were killed were drivers, two were passengers in vehicles and one was on a motorcycle.

Last year, 14 people were killed in traffic crashes in Virginia. The 2017 toll was the highest over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend since 2013, according to a statement from state police.

Virginia State Police said they ticketed nearly 600 people who failed to buckle their seat belts, and they issued another 198 citations for child safety seat violations. Roughly 9,000 tickets were issued for speeding and reckless driving violations, and 102 drunk drivers were arrested in Virginia, officials said.

Numbers weren’t immediately available for how many people were killed on roads in Maryland.

At least one person was killed in a crash along Maryland’s Eastern shore.

A 6-year-old boy was killed in a car crash that appeared to be the result of a road rage incident, according to the Baltimore Sun. Officials with the state police said Kaleb Chatmon was a passenger in a pickup truck when it went off Route 13 in Wicomico County and hit a tree on Thanksgiving night.

The 55-year-old driver of the truck from Salisbury, Md., suffered critical injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

According to Sun, witnesses told police that the truck and two other vehicles appeared to be speeding and got into a road rage incident before the crash. State police said they were also looking into whether drugs and alcohol were factors in the crash.