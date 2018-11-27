Commuters should expect delays Wednesday evening, as streets in the downtown Washington area will be closed for the National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony.

The street closures will begin at 1 p.m. and last until 8 p.m.

Officials said the street closures are subject to change, depending on “prevailing or unexpected conditions.”

This is a list of the street closures that will be in effect from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.:

⋅ 17th Street NW closed from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue NW.

⋅ C Street NW from 17th Street to 18th Street NW.

⋅ D Street NW from 17th Street to 18th Street NW.

⋅ E Street NW from 17th Street to 18th Street NW.

⋅ F Street NW from 17th Street to 18th Street NW.

⋅ G Street NW from 17th Street to 18th Street NW.

⋅ New York Avenue from 17th Street to 18th Street NW.

These streets will be closed from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.:

⋅ Constitution Avenue NW from 14th Street to 18th Street NW.

⋅ 15th Street NW from H Street NW to Madison Drive NW. Officials said traffic will still be allowed to go south on 15th Street from Madison Drive.

⋅ 17th Street NW closed from Constitution Avenue to Independence Avenue SW.

⋅ Pennsylvania Avenue NW from 14th Street to 15th Street NW.

⋅ E Street NW from 14th Street to 15th Street NW.

⋅ F St. NW from 14th St. to 15th St. NW.

⋅ G St. NW from 14th St. to 15th St. NW.

⋅ New York Avenue from 14th Street to 15th Street NW.

Tickets for the event were distributed in an online lottery in October.

Those attending the tree-lighting ceremony should enter along 17th Street NW, across from E Street NW, officials said. Attendees are advised to line up from E Street north.

Officials recommended that those attending take Metro or public transportation. The Farragut North and Farragut West Metro stops are closest.

There are several things that guests are prohibited from bringing. Those items include drones, bikes, toy guns, any weapons and selfie sticks. Strollers are allowed.

Attendees should be prepared for items they bring with them to be searched.

There are parking restrictions along parts of Constitution Avenue NW.

The other popular Christmas tree in Washington -- the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree -- arrived from Oregon on Monday. It will be lit in a ceremony on Dec. 5.

