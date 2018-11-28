A giant inflatable Santa got loose and blocked traffic in both directions of a British road, snarling traffic for more than three hours and pleasing grinches everywhere.

The ornament escaped Tuesday afternoon from a yard in Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, and drifted across Cromwell Road, the BBC reported.

“I saw it wobble and then come down onto the road,” Muhammad Fareed, a taxi driver who captured the sad-looking Santa on video, was quoted saying. “It did raise a smile.”

This is a man with a fare box, mind you. Others — who couldn’t move until the gas bag was taken away around 5 p.m. — no doubt felt Scrooged.

[In case you needed another Santa/traffic story: Video shows Santa chasing down a hit-and-run driver]

Although inflatable lawn ornaments generally make news only when they are stolen, slashed or otherwise vandalized, a few others have also gone rogue on public streets and roads.

Earlier this year, an inflatable duck scooted down a street in Des Moines, and a 14-foot pumpkin rolled down a street in Peoria, Ariz., taking out two streetlights. The pumpkin incident was in 2015, a particularly despicable year for traffic-jamming inflatables: in August of that year, a 40-foot Minion escaped from a local fair and wrought traffic chaos in Dublin.

