Metro Transit Police have arrested a man and a teenager in connection with the assault of a blind passenger riding the Red Line with his service dog Monday, the transit agency said Wednesday.

Darion Rivers, 18, of Prince George’s County, was charged with two counts of assault in the case, Metro Transit Police said, adding that he would be charged in the District. A second suspect, a minor whose name was withheld by police, was charged with three counts of assault in the case.

Police said the pair harassed and assaulted a blind man who brushed against one of them while boarding a Red Line train at Rhode Island Avenue during the Monday morning commute, along with a woman who came to his defense.

After the man and his service dog boarded the train, one of the suspects confronted him and began unleashing a tirade, shouting threats at him. When a woman intervened on the man’s behalf, according to police, a second suspect joined in and shouted expletives at her. The woman tried calling police, but Rivers and the juvenile grabbed for her phone, according to a police report.

The woman managed to secure her phone and contact authorities, and recorded a later a skirmish that broke out between Rivers, the juvenile and another passenger, according to police. The suspects fled at Union Station, police said.

Police released images of likely suspects in the aftermath of the alleged assault, which occurred aboard a 7000-series train with video recording equipment.

Metro said both suspects turned themselves in to Metro Transit Police in the District.